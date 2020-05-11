News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-11 07:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Makaneole adds offer from Pitt

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

Pitt added two commitments from high school offensive line prospects over the weekend, but the coaching staff seems intent on adding even more to the class. Before the weekend, offensive line coach...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}