Mailbag: The film room edition from the Sun Bowl
Panther-Lair.com analyst Josh Hammack takes your questions on Pitt's performance in the Sun Bowl and goes to the film for answers. Any thoughts on AJ Davis in his limited carries? - SteelCityChamps...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news