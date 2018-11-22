What they see matchup wise when run the jet sweep to the short side to lead them believe this will work? - PittMD The thing coaches look at when running to the boundary is how they adjust the defense to the field. Here’s an idea what you look at pre-snap.

I do think he suffers at times from his feet – especially out of the gun. When he stands tall and makes subtle moves, he’s more accurate. When he over-strides trying to climb the pocket, it looks like he’s unable to re-set his feet to make accurate throws and at times looks skittish. He’s improved a lot on that this year though and it’s shown up less and less on film.

I think he believes the run game will create bigger windows in the play-action and gives him confidence. I think you’re also seeing a confidence from Pickett because he feels more comfortable with his offensive line and in his own abilities. There were very few throws over the last few weeks that Pickett has made that you question, “Why did he throw that?”

Pickett seems much more comfortable and accurate when passing from under center. Is this a true statement? - PHPanther I think you have to look at it a different way. The majority of Kenny Pickett’s under-center passing came from play-action, whether that’s booting away from the play-action or dropping straight back. From the shotgun, he’s more of a drop-back passer and that presents more issues in protection.

How was wake able to stop the run? Was it scheme? One on one battles? It seemed like their d-line was getting a lot of penetration. - Estif2 I wrote about the issues within the run game for the offensive breakdown, but to answer the question, on the backside of the run, whether it was a zone run or gap scheme, the Wake defensive line and linebackers were able to create penetration. That prevented Darrin Hall and Qadree Ollison from being able to cut back and create big gains. The defensive line was forcing Pitt to throw the ball and run outside.

The defense only has 3 defenders fewer than 8 yards at the line of scrimmage. The key block in this instance is the defensive end because if you seal the end it gives the ball carrier a 2-way go: he can press the edge to get outside or he can make a quick cut inside. The defensive end does a great job stringing the ball out forcing the ball carrier to the sideline.

what made pickett successful in finally being able to open up the passing game? What adjustments were made to open the game up more? or was it just better execution? What stood out to you defensively? - mjf313

As fans, we need to understand that players improve with game repetitions and that things they are unable to do in Week 2 can improve by Week 11. I think you’re starting to see that with Pickett as he’s able to make quicker decisions than he was at the beginning of the season. For example, the throw to Taysir Mack on his long touchdown was a confirmation to what he diagnosed pre-snap and he was able to anticipate where the ball needed to go.

On the other side, Shawn Watson has done a nice job by mixing in things that Pickett and the offense can have success with because of the ability to run the football. Do they still have some issues? Sure, but the offense is very efficient in what they are trying to accomplish and seem like they have a set goal going into each game.

As far as adjustments, I think you saw Pitt throw a few quick screens that opened the offense up and gave Pickett some confidence early and they followed that up by attacking Wake Forest vertically. The threat of the deep ball allows for more room underneath and something that Pitt did not have in previous weeks.

Defensively what stood out to me continues to be the improvement in their open-field tackling. If you recall the UCF game, and I’m sure a lot of us wish to forget it, the tackling was very poor. Pitt had opportunities to make open-field stops and UCF made them miss in space, which led to big plays. Against Wake, there were very few missed tackles and it forced the offense to sustain drives. I also really like the way Patrick Jones is playing as of late. He has talent, but he also has a motor that never stops.

How was Pitt able to neutralize Dortch? - h2p_5150

Pitt was able to neutralize him by essentially making one-on-one open-field tackles against him and taking him away by alignment pre-snap. They did not do anything extra defensively to specifically stop him, although they did run the nickel out there a few times. I think they had a solid game plan in mixing up the coverage and bringing different pressures. Essentially outside of two completions, one for 25 and one for 11, Pitt did a nice job taking him away pre-snap and making open field tackles when it counted.