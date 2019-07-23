I think Pitt gets back to Charlotte this year with a 10-2 record. Has a Demogorgon taken me to the Upside Down? Speaking of which, do you watch Stranger Things? If you don't I highly recommend it. - Addjack15

I watched the first season of Stranger Things and thought it was okay. It didn’t quite grab me the way so many have been grabbed by it. I appreciated the title sequence and general 80’s horror vibe of it all, but I didn’t find myself overwhelmed by the desire to watch a second (or now third) season.

Then again, I don’t find myself having a ton of time to watch as many shows as I would like. Lately, my interests have tended a bit more toward books, and since there’s pretty much time for one such thing - I call it my “hour of culture” each day - I’ve been choosing the written word over the televised (or streamed one) for the last year or two.

I’ll catch up on it one day, hopefully.

As to the premise of Pitt going 10-2...that seems like a lot of wins. I can't say I look at the schedule and see three-plus definite losses - I don't know if I see any definite losses, to be frank - I'm also still trying to figure out what this team's identity is going to be on offense and how that's going to translate.

Could they go 10-2? Sure. That's one of about 10 scenarios I could conceive of this offseason.

[Spoilers redacted]…what Pitt really needs is someone like Eleven who has super powers who can make plays when needed and called for. Pitt has had so many great players in its history, I can argue as many top end talents as any program, but is there a game changer on the roster? Do we need one? This is a question for Chris. - recruitsreadtheseboards

This is something I’ve wondered about for awhile, especially on defense. I think Maurice Ffrench and Taysir Mack have - and have shown - the ability to make game-changing plays and I think that Shocky Jacques-Louis and V’Lique Carter have it in them, too. But I’m not sure who the equivalent is on defense.

I look at Pitt’s current two-deep on defense and I see a lot of really solid players. And solid is good. You can win with solid. But to really get over the top, you need guys who can change a game, and I think those players are still yet to emerge. Ideally, you’d get them at every level of the defense: start with Rashad Weaver and Patrick Jones making plays up front, Dane Jackson and Jason Pinnock making plays down the field and somebody emerging in the middle. That last part is a question mark, of course, although they do have some guys at linebacker who can run, so that should be a good start.

But yeah, I think you hit the nail on the head with the defense: somebody needs to step up as a game-changing impact player. It’s a very solid unit overall, but there needs to be something more than solid for the defense to take the next step from what it has been for most of the last two years.

What will the defense be doing differently this season vs. UCF and other pass-happy offenses that have killed PItt in recent years? Same system, better players or will the scheme, etc. change in any particular ways? - smenges

I can’t say that I’m smart enough to tell you what’s going to change schematically, but I can say that there’s a strong feeling that Randy Bates has made some positive adjustments, particularly in the second half of last season.

Really, if Pitt’s defense gets better against those types of offenses, I think the biggest factor will be a more consistently effective pass rush. That, to me, is the No. 1 priority. I know that offenses are designed to get the ball out quickly and that can negate the impact of a pass rush (that’s the whole point of getting the ball out quickly), but Pitt has to get pressure on the quarterback. Even mediocre quarterbacks can make things happen if you give them too much time, and the Panthers faced too many good quarterbacks last year to be able to get away with an inconsistent pass rush.

To me, that’s the biggest thing that has to change. The linebackers and safeties could play better, too, of course.

what is the strongest robot you can think of right now - shrugginatlas

Johnny Five

What is the weakest robot you can think of right now? - HOF Coach

C-3PO

Do you feel that @shrugginatlas is neat? - BurghB

There’s a joke in there somewhere about how Paul Chryst likes his bourbon, I think.

Besides Robert Foster, is there any player that you’ve gone to cover an announcement for or had something pre typed and you were thrown thru a loop because you were 99.9999% sure they weren’t going to Pitt? - chadpapp

Not that I can think of - not to that level. I learned a long time ago that nothing is ever 100%, so there’s always a healthy dose of skepticism, but with Robert Foster, we were pretty sure he was going to Pitt. That was probably because he had told people he was going to Pitt, which should be a pretty good indicator.

That said, some red flags started going up the morning of his announcement and word started going around that he had changed his mind. So even though we had everything ready to go for that one, I still drove to Central Valley H.S. with probably less than 50% confidence in him picking Pitt.

Otherwise, we’ve pre-written commitment articles on guys who set an announcement time even if we didn’t think they would pick Pitt, just to be safe.

I would say that Josh Rawlings threw me for a bit of a loop. There were signs in the days before his commitment that the momentum might had swung to Virginia, but man, he was all Pitt, all the time. It seemed like such a foregone conclusion for so long that

Chris - Did you know that PA is the home to over 280 breweries? - HOF Coach

I did know that we have quite a few breweries in the commonwealth, and some very good ones at that. Even just in Allegheny County, we’ve got more than I can count, and I certainly haven’t been to all of them - maybe not even a majority of them. It can get a bit overwhelming - and, at times, a little repetitive, if we’re being honest - but I’d say we’re pretty fortunate to have the options available that we have in this area.

1) Looking at Kenny Pickett the former Pitt QB I compare him to most is Pete Gonzalez based on size mobility and ability to deliver the ball downfield. Do you agree w/ the comparison or is there another Panther QB that comes to mind.

2) We’ve used the strides that Stull made from 08 to 09 as a basis for our hopes that Kenny will flourish in his JR season. From 08 to 09 Stull’s overall yards passing increased by roughly 300 yards but his TD/INT ratio went from 11/10 to 21/8. In today’s spread game are you expecting a similar swing for Kenny or do you believe the stat lines will be greater?

3) Is this the season that a 1,000 yard wr emerges at Pitt and how much of the absence of one do you place on available talent vs scheme? - Pittski

1. Gonzalez is an interesting comparison point for Pickett, but I don’t know if I’d say he’s the best model, simply because I’m still not entirely sure what kind of quarterback Kenny Pickett is. We’ve seen him make plays with his legs (the Miami game in 2017, the Duke game last year) so we know that’s part of it, and we’ve seen him make a few throws (the Wake Forest second half and the game-winner against Duke last year) so that potential is there, too. But we haven’t seen him do either of those things consistently enough to say, “That’s what he does; that’s who he is.”

Instead, I feel like we’re left saying, “That’s what he can do,” as it remains to be seen if he can do those things on a week-to-week basis. Until he does them consistently, I don’t know what kind of quarterback he can be - or who to compare him to. He could be a Pete Gonzalez. Or he could be Kevan Smith (although I think Smith had the potential to be pretty good if he had more time to grow and develop).

2. Pickett needs increases in both efficiency and overall productivity. He needs quality and quantity. 12 touchdowns and six interceptions is a better stat line than Stull’s 10/9 TD/INT ratio from 2008, but I still marvel at the fact Pickett played 14 games and didn’t top 2,000 passing yards. Even on a run-heavy team, that’s an astonishing stat.

The yardage has to come up, the touchdowns have to come up and the interceptions need to stay low despite what should be an increase in passing attempts.

3. I think that the absence of a 1,000-yard receiver last year was largely due to the emphasis of the offense. Execution and personnel can’t be ignored, but Taysir Mack and Maurice Ffrench are both good enough to be 1,000-yard receivers, so I look more at scheme, philosophy and execution than I do personnel.

Can it happen this year? Yes, it certainly can, but there are obviously a lot of factors that have to fall into place. The offensive line has to give Pickett time to find the receivers. Pickett has to deliver the ball to the receivers. And the receivers have to get open and make the catches (I’m actually least concerned about that part of it). I think Mark Whipple can design an offense that will put those guys in position to make plays, but the other three components have to come together for it to happen.

If I had to bet on whether or not Pitt will get a 1,000-yard receiver, I’d probably put money on it not happening, simply because I’m firmly in the “show me” camp - I want to see this offense succeed before I bet on it succeeding. But I am bullish on Mack and Ffrench and I think Whipple will give Pickett a chance to make plays.