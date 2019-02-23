Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-23 06:28:06 -0600') }} football Edit

Mailbag: 2/23/2019 - Recruiting, the Coastal and more

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

In this week’s Mailbag, we’re taking your questions on recruiting bumps, the Coastal Division, commitment trends and more. Are there any plans for a “foreign tour” for the basketball team this summ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}