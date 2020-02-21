Mailbag: 2/21/2020 - Projecting the defense and more
In this week's Mailbag, we're taking your questions on Pitt's projected defense and more.Is J. Twyman a lock to be the highest Panther drafted after the season or does Weaver have a chance? and Wha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news