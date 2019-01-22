Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-22 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Mailbag: 1/22/2019 - The WR coach, the DE's, the QB and more

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

In this week’s Mailbag, we’re talking about the receivers coach, OL recruiting, parallels to 2008, defensive end combos and a lot more. Any names as far as the WR’s coaching search goes? - Chris46 ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}