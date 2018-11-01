Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke met the media on Thursday afternoon to discuss the addition of a new athletic program: women’s lacrosse.

In addition to talking about Pitt’s new sport, she touched on a number of different topics with the media. Here is a rundown of what she had to say.

- When talking about where the lacrosse team will play, Lyke noted that the soccer stadium will remain a soccer stadium. Ambrose Urbanic Stadium is the home to both men’s and women’s programs and seats 735. Lyke said both programs are "on the rise," and mentioned the Pitt men’s soccer team’s victory in the ACC Tournament over Virginia on Wednesday. The new lacrosse program will get it’s own stadium.

- The lacrosse helmet presented to the media was obviously in the the royal blue and yellow color scheme. The newly-added program is set to compete in the spring of 2022, and many speculate that Pitt will adopt that color scheme sometime before then. When asked, Lyke replied, “I think it’s an attractive look.”

That statement drew a lot of laughter from the room, as Pitt has yet to make that change official. It certainly appears to be coming, it’s just a matter of when the school chooses to announce it.

- The women’s lacrosse team will be getting it’s own stadium in the future. Naturally the idea of adding a men’s program would make sense. Lyke said there are no near-term plans to make that happen, although she said, “I never would say never.” In addition to being asked about a potential men’s lacrosse program, she said they will always continue to evaluate any new sports moving forward. Nothing appears imminent and called the start of the women’s lacrosse program “a big undertaking” for the school.

- What would a sit-down with a Pitt athletic director be without a question about an on-campus football stadium? She said it’s something they will always evaluate. Her last quote was a bit ominous however, “You never know what can happen with the right finances, there’s a lot of things that can happen,” Lyke said.

- A lot of questions were about adding sports, but Lyke was asked if anything was being cut to which she said pretty much the same thing - that they are always evaluating. Pitt has nine men’s sports, and lacrosse will be the 11th sport on the women’s side.

- There are no current figures that will be made public about the cost of the “Victory Heights” project Pitt is embarking on to improve the overall facilities of the athletics’ program. Lyke said it’s been an “evolving” process already. Lyke said Pitt is behind other ACC programs in terms of facilities and says they need to match the facilities with the quality of expectations of a lot of the new recently hired coaches.

- Phase One of Victory Heights is under way. The Petersen Sports Complex has a two-story building that houses the locker rooms for the baseball, softball, and soccer programs. A third floor is being added and it will be a two year process to complete. The additional space will allow for the coaches of those current programs along with the new lacrosse team to have offices inside the building. It will also create additional team space for all five programs. Lyke said the current offices for those coaches still work out of the Fitzgerald Field House.

- The new lacrosse stadium does not have a specific location yet, but should be within the Petersen Sports Complex.

- Lyke was asked about men’s basketball ticket sales. She said ticket sales are up from last year. The hope is to get the Petersen Events Center back to what it used to be in terms of a home-court advantage. Capel specifically said it used to be an “intimidating environment.” Lyke added that the camera angle being flipped after the season should aid in that process.

-Lyke said all seats court side and in the suites are sold-out. Pitt has roughly 6,000 season tickets sold for this season, with 1,100 of those being new season ticket holders. That figure does not include student tickets in the Oakland Zoo.

- Lyke said the non-conference football schedule is close to being finalized for the next few seasons and will have an announcement on that soon. She said they are waiting on one more contract to be announced.

- Pitt was slated to open the 2019 season at home against Delaware. The game has since been moved to September 28th, suggesting Pitt will be opening the year with a conference game. She all but admitted it will be an ACC game to start the year and the move was made in anticipation of the new ACC Network.

- Lyke called the new on-campus ACC studio “innovative” and that it is a “huge asset” to Pitt’s campus. Not only helps the athletic program, but film studies and the college of education should benefit from it. Said it was been well-received on campus.

- Lyke was asked about a secondary logo in addition to the Pitt script. She answered, “The new year will bring some new ideas.”

- In closing, she announced the men’s basketball team will be wearing shirts honoring the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting that happened last week. Earlier this week, the football team reveled it will be wearing “Stronger than hate” flaps on their helmets.