Lucas Shanafelt says landing Pitt offer was "an awesome feeling"

Lucas Shanafelt entered the month of January with one only one Division-1 offer, but things have progressed quickly for the 2026 athlete out of Peters Township High School. Shanafelt, who checks in at 6’4” and 235-pounds, recently started to add some MAC offers, as well as some opportunities from the Ivy League.

On Friday night, his recruitment take a big change. Pitt became the first-power four offer for the standout from Peters Township, a moment he never really saw coming a short while ago.

“It was awesome,” Shanafelt told Panther-Lair.com after picking up an offer from Pitt. “Up until the past couple of weeks, I didn’t even know that it was a possibility. It was always off in the distance and I always dreamed of being able to play at Pitt, and it was just an awesome feeling.”

Shanafelt was visited directly by Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell, who stopped by his house on Friday to deliver the news.

“It was super cool,” Shanafelt said of meeting Bell in-person. “I didn’t realize he’s been all over the country, so it was cool to see all the experience he has and all the winning that he’s done.”

Growing up in the Pittsburgh suburbs, Shanafelt has plenty of connections to Pitt, and has been to multiple games at Acrisure Stadium throughout his life, including one this fall. Grabbing this offer was significant for him.

“There’s obviously been a bunch of Peters (Township) kids that have gone to school there, like Donovan McMillon,” said Shanafelt. “There’s guys that have gotten offers there, like Reston Lehman, that have told me nothing but great things. I’ve also had family members go there, like my grandpa and a few of my aunts, uncles, and cousins.”

In the month of January, the Peters Township star has been to Miami, Buffalo, and Toledo. He also has trips to Eastern Michigan today, as well as ones to Ohio and West Virginia next week.

“I definitely look at academics and also how successful the team has been in recent history,” the WPIAL standout said of what he is looking for in a school. “Academics are a top priority for me and relationships with the coaching staff.”

As for the next level, Shanafelt admitted it is kind of an even split for how schools are recruiting him. He was a two-way standout for Peters Township this season and helped his team to an 11-2 record and a berth in WPIAL 5A title game. He proved to be an effective edge rusher, but his size and athleticism has caught some attention as a pass catcher. Pitt is recruiting him at tight end.

For Shanafelt, he’s content with either one at the next level.

“Whatever gets me on the field,” he said.