Pitt freshman guard Jaland Lowe is coming off the finest week of his young career and for his efforts, he was named ACC Rookie of the Week by the league on Monday. This is now the fifth time a Pitt player has captured the distinction this season, and the first recorded by Lowe.

Lowe, a four-star recruit in the class of 2023, averaged 18.5 points and 4.5 assists, while shooting 45% in a pair of contests against Syracuse and Duke. In 61 minutes of action, the freshman point guard was only credited with only one turnover as well.

Lowe recorded a career-high in points with 20 in Pitt’s loss to Syracuse on Tuesday, but his 17-point showing in the Panthers’ 80-76 upset win over No. 7 Duke certainly caught more attention.

The freshman also posted six assists against the team that was picked to win the ACC in the preseason. He had two crucial second half three-pointers that were critical in Pitt’s triumph over Duke inside Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Panthers’ first victory there since 1979.

Lowe scored 11 points after halftime and six in the final minute.

“The whole team believes in me,” Lowe told reporters after Saturday’s game. “My teammates trusted me a lot. Early in the season I wasn’t as healthy as I am now, just some stuff that happened on a previous injury, but I’m feeling great and my teammates have 100% trust in me and I do it for all of them.”

Lowe has played extremely well of late, as he and Capel have noted a lot of it has to due with health. They both said a nagging injury slowed him, but he feels 100% again. Over the past six games, he is averaging 12.3 points per game. The freshman guard has started four consecutive games and Capel has high expectations for him going forward with what he can bring to the lineup.

“He is a guy who can create stuff for our guys because of his quickness and ability to penetrate,” said the Pitt head coach. “Certainly the scoring helps, because you don’t play off of him as much anymore or perhaps teams are a little bit more concerned with his ability to score as opposed to earlier in the year. I just think he’s healthier and more confident with experience.”

Lowe joins teammate Bub Carrington as the second Pitt freshman to take home ACC Rookie of the week honors this season. Carrington has collected the honor four times previously, most recently on January 8th.

Pitt notched an impressive upset victory over the weekend to raise its record to 11-7 (2-5 ACC) and will look to continue that momentum tomorrow when the Panthers take on Georgia Tech in Atlanta for a 7:00 p.m. tip on ESPNU.