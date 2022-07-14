Lovelace makes history for Leechburg
It has been nearly 30 years since Leechburg produced an FBS player, but the bookends to that gap both have the same last name.In the 1990’s, David Lovelace went from the small town in the bend of t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news