Pitt looked to be on the way for an upset win on Tuesday night, but a late push in regulation by Louisville forced overtime and the Cardinals claimed the victory by a score of 73-68 at the Petersen Events Center.

Pitt held the lead nearly the entire second half until Louisville guard David Johnson connected on a free-throw with :48 seconds left to tie the game. Pitt had multiple chances to win the game in regulation, but the game was pushed to an extra period where the Cardinals outscored Pitt 12-7.

Pitt found itself trailing 70-68 late in overtime and a Terrell Brown put-back that would have tied the game was waved off as he was called for an offensive foul. Brown subsequently fouled out of the game. Louisville's Malik Williams then buried two free throws to help ice the game away for the 11th-ranked Cardinals, who improved to 14-3 on the season.

Pitt was led offensively by Trey McGowens, the sophomore guard had a shaky game at times, but still finished 24 points to lead the way. Xavier Johnson and Justin Champagnie chipped in 11 points apiece as the other Panthers in double figures. Champagnie also grabbed 11 rebounds to record his third double-double of the season.

The Panthers lost to Louisville back on December 6th by a score of 64-46, but Pitt managed to keep it closer on Tuesday and nearly knocked off the Cardinals before fading down the stretch. Pitt only attempted 6 free throws during that game in December, and the Panthers were more aggressive in this one going 19-of-26 from the line tonight.

Pitt held the ACC's leading scorer, Jordan Nwora to 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting, but the junior forward did come up with a pair of clutch 3-pointers in the second half to keep his team in the game.

The loss drops Pitt to 12-6 on the season and 2-4 in ACC play. The Panthers have now lost two in a row and will look to snap that streak on Saturday when they welcome North Carolina to the Petersen Events Center for a noon tip.