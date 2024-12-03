Louis, Reid highlight Pitt's All-ACC selections

The Atlantic Coast Conference reveled its all-conference football selections on Tuesday afternoon. Pitt was well represented, with five players landing on an All-ACC team. Pitt junior running back Desmond Reid led the way, earning first team recognition as both an all-purpose back and a return specialist.

Sophomore sensation Kyle Louis also picked up first team honors after an impressive first year as a starter. Senior safety Donovan McMillon grabbed second team honors, while linebacker Rasheem Biles and kicker Ben Sauls were placed on the third team.

Reid became an instant highlight reel type of player for the Pitt offense after transferring from Western Carolina of the FCS. The electric Reid is the only player in college football with 700+ rushing and 500+ receiving yards this season, and has done it only ten games played.

He highlighted those versatile abilities early on this season, going for 148 rushing yards and 106 receiving yards in the Panthers’ 38-27 win over Cincinnati. Reid was second on Pitt with 47 catches for 564 yards and four scores this season, while topping the team in rushing with 797 yards.

The speedy Reid is currently second in the ACC in all-purpose yardage, averaging 150.9 yards per game. He also had one punt return early this season, which helped lead him to landing that first team recognition as well.

Louis shined as one of the most versatile and best linebackers in all of college football. The redshirt sophomore from New Jersey got on the field some in 2023, but was a breakout star this season.

He has totaled 96 tackles, 15.5 TFLs, seven sacks, and four interceptions, with one of those picks going for a touchdown. Louis also recorded an additional pick on a two-point conversion try this season as well.

Louis was twice named ACC Linebacker of the week, and is the only player in the country with 90+ tackles, seven sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and four interceptions and the first player to record such a stat line since 2021.

McMillon was been rock solid since transferring to Pitt from Florida. The one-time four-star recruit from the WPIAL thrived as a safety in Pitt’s scheme and has been one of the most sure tackles the Panthers have had under Pat Narduzzi.

The senior became the first Pitt player to record back-to-back 100-tackle seasons since Scott McKillop did it back in 2007-08. He is leading the Panthers with 108 stops on the season, and is one of three players in the entire ACC with 100+ tackles this year.

Sauls was one of the best kickers in all of college football this season, making his third team selection feel like a bit of a snub. The senior from Ohio went 18-of-21 on his field goal attempts and connected on all 41 extra point attempts to give him 95 points this season.

Sauls proved to be one of the best deep kickers in the country, going 5-of-6 on kicks of 50+ yards. He tied the Pitt school record with a 58-yarder against Cal, which was also one yard off the Acrsiure Stadium record. The senior tied for the ACC lead in field goal percentage among kickers who attempted over 20 field goals this season.

Rasheem Biles was a special teams demon as a true freshman, but elevated his play lining up for the Panthers’ regular defense as a true sophomore. Biles, a 6’1” and 215-pound sophomore from Ohio, blended in perfectly for Pitt’s attacking defense.

In 11 games, he racked up 77 tackles, 14.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, and one interception, which went for a touchdown to set the tone in Pitt’s win over Syracuse.

Additionally, Konata Mumpfield, Gavin Bartholomew, and Nick James all received honorable mention recognition, as did Reid, this time as a running back.