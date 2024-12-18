Louis earns 100th first-team All-America honors in Pitt history

On Wednesday morning, the Sporting News announced that redshirt sophomore linebacker Kyle Louis had been named to its All-America first team. It was the second All-America honor for Louis this season, following his second-team selection by the Associated Press on Monday.

Louis was arguably the most productive defensive player in the country in 2024. His stat line of 97 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and four interceptions is unmatched; the last time an FBS defensive player had broad production like that was 2021, and it stands as one of the most overall productive seasons by a Pitt defender in school history.

In fact, the only other Panther linebackers to record at least four interceptions in a season were Malcolm Postell in 2004 and Troy Benson in 1983; Postell complemented his four picks (three of which were returned for touchdowns) with 64 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and one sack, while Benson had 98 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Louis’ selection to the Sporting News first team makes him the 82nd individual player in Pitt history to earn first-team All-America honors. He is also the first Pitt sophomore defender to be named a first-team All-American since Hugh Green in 1978, and Louis is the first Panther linebacker to earn those honors since Scott McKillop in 2008.

Louis is the tenth player overall and the fourth defender under Pat Narduzzi to earn first-team All-America honors.

The Athletic and CBS Sports also named Louis an All-American, and he was recognized on the ACC’s all-conference first team as well. His all-conference recognition made him the second Pitt linebacker to earn first-team All-ACC honors; the other was SirVocea Dennis in 2022.