Long standing relationship leads to an offer from Pitt for '21 LB
Pitt extended an offer to 2021 Virginia Beach (Va) Linebacker Isaiah Henderson back in April of this year. The relationship with Pitt may be new, but not between Henderson and his main recruiter, C...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news