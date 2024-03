WASHINGTON — Pitt knocked off Wake Forest in the quarterfinal round of the ACC Tournament by a score 81-69 on Thursday. The fourth seeded Panthers never trailed the Demon Deacons in this one and improved to 22-10 on the year. Following the game, the locker room was open to the media. Here is video of that session with Zack Austin, Guillermo Diaz Graham, Ish Leggett, and Jaland Lowe.