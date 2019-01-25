Local wing getting comfortable at Pitt
First Love junior wing DJ Gordon has been to a couple of Pitt games this year, most recently the sold out Duke contest on Tuesday night. While Jeff Capel and his staff did not get the desired resul...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news