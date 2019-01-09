Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-09 09:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Local standout set to visit tonight

Matt Steinbrink
Basketball Analyst

It's not always easy to get a recruit to a conference game in the middle of the week during the school year. But due to the proximity of First Love Academy in Washington (Pa.) the new Pitt staff wi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}