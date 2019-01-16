Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-16 08:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Local standout notices Pitt's success

Matt Steinbrink
Basketball Analyst

Not much was expected of the Pitt program in Jeff Capel's first year, but the young Panthers have looked very competitive through four ACC games. With two wins over ranked teams in three games, the...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}