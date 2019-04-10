Local lineman visits Pitt
Josh Kaltenberger is a 6’5” and 280-pound offensive linemen from Seneca Valley H.S. just north of Pittsburgh. He has yet to received an offer, but has been on Pitt’s radar for a while. On Thursday ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news