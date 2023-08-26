Montravius Lloyd is one of the more unique true freshmen on the Pitt football roster for this upcoming season. Lloyd checks in as a 5’10” and 185-pound running back and certainly looks like be belongs at that spot physically, but going back to his high school days that was not his every down position.

Lloyd committed to Pitt as a three-star running back, but as a senior for Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg he only rushed for 218 yards and four touchdowns. It’s not that he wasn’t a productive player for his team, it just happened more out in the slot in the 2022 season.

Lloyd produced 40 catches for 461 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He also played a big factor on defense and recorded 30 tackles, eight sacks, and two interceptions along with a pair of blocked kicks. Lloyd did rush for 641 yards and a 11 scores as a junior, so it’s not like he is totally inexperienced playing running back, but it’s still a little new compared to his role last season. He is leaning on veteran running backs coach Andre Powell for guidance in that regard.

“He’s trying to slow the game down for me and trying to get me to truly to understand the running back position,” Lloyd told reporters following practice on Thursday.

Being a full-time running back may be a little different, but making an impact on the football is nothing new for Lloyd. He has shown that recently and it has caught the attention of Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, who recently praised the freshmen’s progress during fall camp.

“He’s getting better every day, so there’s another tailback that you go, ‘Hmm, he might be able to play for us this year, too,” Narduzzi said of the talented freshmen.

At the conclusion of camp, Lloyd was still locked in a battle with Derrick Davis for the fourth running back spot, showing Lloyd has not hit that proverbial 'freshman wall' the Pitt coaches often talk about leading up to the season.

Breaking into that rotation might not be so easy, however. Pitt lost leading rusher Israel Abanikanda to the NFL after he rushed for 1,4000 yards and led the nation in touchdowns in 2022. Despite his departure, Pitt feels pretty comfortable with the running back situation heading into this season.

Rodney Hammond has been right behind Abanikanda these past two seasons and with over 900 career yards and 10 touchdowns, it feels like it is his time to shine. C’Bo Flemister, a graduate transfer from Notre Dame in his second season at Pitt, is also expected to play a major role. Daniel Carter, a veteran who has played more fullback of late, is reportedly having a strong camp. Fellow true freshmen TJ Harvison are also in the mix.

Given the experience and depth in the running back room, it is noteworthy Narduzzi is signaling out the true freshmen.

“Making plays, I’ve been making plays,” Lloyd said of his inaugural college training camp performance. “It’s just been a process and I’m trying to get the grind.”

Even though Lloyd is creating a little buzz, waiting his turn is a trait he is trying to develop. He knows it will take patience to learn the ins and outs of playing running back and also to actually see the field in a game.

“The biggest thing I think I need to learn is be more patient,” he explained. “Just be patient and the time is going to come when my number is called and I’m going to be ready.”

Lloyd’s outlook on the current landscape for running backs in the NFL is unique. We’re in an era where the sport’s top league is devaluing the position. Talented running backs are having a tough time getting a lucrative second contract and we’ve seen stars like Saquon Barkley struggle to get a big deal, and others like Dalvin Cook get outright released in the middle of their prime.

“The craziest thing about is all I played was slot at receiver, but the running back situation as far as money, I just feel like we’re under-looked,” Lloyd said of all running backs out there. “We’re really in the trenches putting in work: blocking for the QB, running the ball, so I feel like — I’m not there yet, but I feel like they should get paid for what they do.”

Lloyd’s perspective is unique. He is at a power-five school to play running back, but spent virtually his entire senior year working at receiver. Combining all that versatility is a good asset for Lloyd to have as he tries to crack the lineup and it’s one of the things the team is able to scheme when he’s on the field and it’s also what is catching attention.

“He’s a tailback but we’re going to throw to the tailback out of the backfield,” Narduzzi said when asked of Lloyd usage. “He’s caught a couple nice wheel routes out of the backfield, so he’s an athlete who can do a lot of different things.”