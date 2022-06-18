Lloyd knew it was Pitt all along

To be fair, Montravius Lloyd’s decision to commit to Pitt on Saturday morning wasn’t a total surprise.

In fact, the three-star running back from St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood knew before he even boarded the plane to Pittsburgh for his official visit that he would be coming home a Panther.

“This was my first time here, but I knew before I came up that I would commit,” Lloyd told Panther-Lair.com. “When I first got here, it felt like home. Meeting with coaches and players and seeing the city, it just felt like a good fit.

“The campus, the city, the people - everything was great.”

Lloyd chose Pitt from a list of 15 offers, including Power Five scholarships from Arizona, Florida State, Wake Forest and West Virginia. Last season, he rushed 110 times for 641 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns, and he added 149 yards and one more score on 11 receptions while serving as the primary tailback for a pass-heavy team that featured a 3,000-yard passer and a pair of receivers with 800+ receiving yards.

At Pitt, the 5’11” 205-pound back can expect to see plenty of work in the running game and through the air.

“I like the offensive scheme,” Lloyd said. “I talked to the offensive coordinator a little bit and he said they can move me around to do different stuff. He said they could run inside and outside zone and they can put me in the slot, that kind of thing.

“I’m an all-around back, I do all the things.”

Lloyd was hosted on his visit by defensive back Marquis Williams, and the experience on the visit made his decision on Saturday morning an easy one.

“I was talking to Coach (Pat) Narduzzi and he said, ‘What are we doing? Are you committing or what?’ And I said, ‘I’m committing.’ “