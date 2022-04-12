Live period brings a new Pitt offer in the DMV
The first session of the NCAA live period was this past weekend and the Pitt staff was out and about in various cities looking at prospects from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes. As of now, one new ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news