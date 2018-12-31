EL PASO, Tex. - Pitt is in El Paso to face Stanford in the 85th Sun Bowl. Here's the latest in the game as it happens.

FIRST QUARTER

Stanford won the coin toss and chose to receive, but the Cardinal got nothing out of their first drive, as Pitt stuffed Cameron Scarlett on first down and then forced two incomplete passes to lead to a punt.

The Panthers seemed to have some momentum on offense with a couple runs and a pass moving the ball into Stanford territory. But a holding penalty cost Pitt 10 yards and the offense never recovered.

Pitt's defense posted another three-and-out after the punt, though, led by pass breakups from Damar Hamlin and Dane Jackson. Once again, Pitt's offense posted a drive that seemed to be encouraging but led to nothing. Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall ran Pitt inside the Stanford 30, but a sack on third-and-9 pushed the Panthers back and led to another punt.

Stanford's offense couldn't get anything going on its third drive, with the possession ending after Seun Idowu sacked KJ Costello on third down. Things finally broke for Pitt's offense on the next drive when Hall took a read-option handoff on second-and-2 from the Pitt 43 and broke tackles for a 47-yard gain to the Stanford 10.

As the first quarter ended, Pitt was knocking on the door.

SECOND QUARTER

Despite having three shots from the 10, the Panthers couldn't capitalize. AJ Davis ran twice - including one snap from the Wildcat - but only reached the 4 and Pickett was sacked on third down to force a 29-yard field goal from Alex Kessman.

PITT 3, STANFORD 0 (14:14, 2nd quarter)

Pitt's defense didn't lose a step after the field goal, pitching another three-and-out with two more incomplete passes, but the Panthers' offense had no such success, as a Hall run for five yards led to a one-yard loss on a second-down run and then a miscommunication between Kenny Pickett and Maurice Ffrench on third down.

Following the Pitt punt, Stanford's offense finally moved the ball. The Cardinal gained a first down for the first time in the game when Dorian Maddox broke tackles for a 15-yard run. Then Costello found J.J. Arcega-Whiteside behind a Pitt linebacker to get 29 yards to the Pitt 5. From there, two runs by Cameron Scarlett got Stanford into the end zone.

STANFORD 7, PITT 3 (7:39, 2nd quarter)

Pitt had an answer for Stanford's touchdown. Using a mix of RPO's, which hadn't been a prominent feature of the Panthers' offense this season, Pickett ran for 30 yards and threw for 24 to get inside the 10 and Hall cashed in from the 6 with a touchdown run to go back in front.

PITT 10, STANFORD 7 (2:32, 2nd quarter)

The Panthers' defense managed one more stop in the first half, giving up a rushing first down to Stanford but then shutting the Cardinal down to force another punt. Pitt's offense took the ball with 1:21 on the clock and three timeouts. but couldn't quite commit to a two-minute drive and ended the half just across midfield with a three-point lead.

PITT 10, STANFORD 7 (Halftime)