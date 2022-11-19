Pitt is hosting Duke for the regular-season finale at Acrisure Stadium this afternoon. Here’s the latest from the game. FIRST QUARTER

Pitt won the coin toss and deferred, giving Duke the ball first, but the Panthers’ defense was solid and forced the Blue Devils into a three-and-out. A shanked punt gave Pitt good field position, but after a 20-yard pass to Israel Abanikanda on first down, the Panthers were stuck inside the 30. Ben Sauls finished the drive with a 47-yard field goal for the first points of the game. Pitt 3, Duke 0 - 12:08, 1st quarter

Duke picked up a first down for the first time in the game on the next drive, starting the possession with a 12-yard run by running back Jordan Waters and getting another first down when Waters ran for eight yards on second-and-7 to get close to midfield. The defense stepped up after that, forcing an incomplete pass and two short runs to lead the Blue Devils to another punt. Pitt’s offense couldn’t produce points from it, though, getting a first down on a pair of Abanikanda carries but getting stuck at the Pitt 30 on an incomplete pass and a sack. Duke got good field position for its next drive when Caleb Junko’s punt was partially blocked. That gave the Blue Devils the ball at the Pitt 42, and they drove inside the 30 on a handful of plays before Riley Leonard threw down the left sideline to Jalon Calhoun for a 28-yard touchdown. Duke 7, Pitt 3 - 3:28, 1st quarter Pitt got a strong start to its next possession with Abanikanda leading the way, but a deep pass from Kedon Slovis to Jared Wayne on second-and-8 from the 45 was off-target, and Slovis had to throw the ball away on third down to force another punt. This time things broke in Pitt’s favor, as Calhoun fumbled the return and Pitt long-snapper Byron Floyd recovered at the Duke 6. It only took Abanikanda one handoff from there to put the Panthers back in the lead. Pitt 10, Duke 7 - 1:25, 1st quarter

SECOND QUARTER

Duke ended the first quarter facing third-and-8 but couldn’t convert on the first play of the second quarter, leading to another punt. The two teams traded three-and-outs before Pitt took over at its own 30 and made its first big play of the game. On second-and-9 from the 31, Slovis threw to Wayne in the middle of the field, and the senior receiver turned it into a 35-yard catch-and-run to the Duke 34. The offense stalled after that, but Sauls converted again, this time kicking a career-long 51-yard field goal for three more points. Pitt 13, Duke 7 - 9:12, 2nd quarter

Duke answered the Pitt field goal with its longest drive of the game, but not without some help from the Panthers. Pitt’s defense stopped the Blue Devils at their 44, but Javon McIntyre was called for roughing the kicker on the punt, giving Duke a fresh set of downs from the Panthers’ 41. The Blue Devils then picked up a big gain on a great catch by receiver Jordan Moore, which picked up 21 yards to move the ball to the Pitt 17. The Panthers forced Duke into a fourth-and-1 from the 8, but the Blue Devils converted it with a seven-yard run by Waters and Leonard punched it in one play later for a touchdown. Duke 14, Pitt 13 - 3:01, 2nd quarter