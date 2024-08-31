Pitt is taking on Kent State in the season opener at Acrisure Stadium today. Here’s the latest from the game. FIRST QUARTER After Kent State won the coin toss and deferred, Pitt got the ball to start the game at its own 10, and if the game-opening drive was any indication of the effectiveness of the Panthers’ new offense, Kade Bell’s system just might work. First-time starter Eli Holstein completed all five of his pass attempts for 74 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown pass to Konata Mumpfield to give Pitt an early lead. PITT 7, KENT STATE 0 - 11:56, 1st quarter Pitt’s defense had its own shining moment on Kent State’s first drive by pitching a three-and-out, and then the special teams units got their time in the sun as Desmond Reid took the punt 78 yards to the end zone for his first touchdown as a Panther. PITT 14, KENT STATE 0 - 10:15, 1st quarter Kent State’s second possession was a more successful one for the visitors. The Golden Flashes got a free 15 yards on the first play of the drive when P.J. O’Brien was called for a facemask penalty, and the Golden Flashes moved across midfield to pick up a first down at the Pitt 39 with a run play three snaps later. Pitt’s defense put Kent State into fourth-and-7 from the 36, but Devin Kargman hit Luke Floriea over the middle with O’Brien chasing him, and the Kent State receiver made it to the end zone for a 36-yard touchdown reception. PITT 14, KENT STATE 7 - 6:43, 1st quarter

After Kent State’s touchdown, Pitt got close to midfield, but Holstein was sacked on back-to-back plays to lead to the Panthers’ first punt of the game. Pitt’s defense bounced back, though, forcing a three-and-out punt on Kent State’s next drive, and the Panthers offense hit another big play with a 24-yard pass from Holstein to Kenny Johnson before driving over the 50 as the first quarter came to a close. SECOND QUARTER Pitt started the second quarter at the Kent State 15, but the Panthers wouldn’t get much closer. Holstein and Mumpfield nearly connected on a touchdown pass on second-and-7 from the 12, but the ball bounced off Mumpfield’s hands. After a Reid screen pass on third down only gained two yards, Pitt went for it on fourth down, but another pass to Reid gained minimal yards, and the Panthers turned it over on downs. However, after the play, officials reviewed the fourth-down hit on Reid and determined that Kent State linebacker Khalib Jones committed targeting, ejecting Jones and giving Pitt a fresh set of downs with first-and-goal at the 4. Holstein and Mumpfield failed to connect on first down, but on third-and-goal from the 2, Derrick Davis took a handoff and rushed for his first touchdown as a Panther. PITT 21, KENT STATE 7 - 13:10, 2nd quarter

Kent State lost five yards on its next drive, and Pitt’s offense took over at its own 45. Holstein scrambled for 13 yards on third-and-9 to get into KSU territory before a trio of runs from Daniel Carter got the ball inside the 10. Then, on second-and-5 from the 7, Holstein and Raphael Williams connected for another touchdown. PITT 28, KENT STATE 7 - 7:50, 2nd quarter

Pitt’s defense forced another three-and-out after the touchdown, but on the ensuing punt, Mumpfield tried to play the bounce but the ball was knocked loose. Kent State cornerback Naim Muhammad grabbed it out of the air and ran 34 yards for a touchdown. PITT 28, KENT STATE 14 - 5:28, 2nd quarter Pitt’s offense marched after the special teams touchdown, using a series of short passes to get inside the Kent State 10. But on third-and-2 from the 7, Holstein threw to Williams off his back foot and the pass was intercepted. The Panthers’ defense responded, though. On third-and-13 from the Pitt 39, Kargman dropped back and threw for the end zone, where Ryland Gandy deflected the pass and Donovan McMillon picked it off. Pitt’s offense got the ball back with 36 seconds on the clock and picked up one first down before punting to end the half. PITT 28, KENT STATE 14 - Halftime

THIRD QUARTER Kent State got the ball to open the second half and put together its best drive of the game, largely moving the ball with short passes. After Kargman missed on his first two throws, he connected with Chrishon McCray for nine yards and then backup quarterback Tommy Ulatowski converted fourth-and-1 from the Kent State 34 to keep the drive alive. Kargman himself converted the next third down with a run and then threw an 11-yard pass to get into Pitt territory. Two plays later, Kargman and McCray hooked up again for a 29-yard pass into the end zone for Kent State’s second offensive touchdown of the game. PITT 28, KENT STATE 21 - 9:36, 3rd quarter

Pitt answered the Kent State touchdown quickly. After a pair of Holstein passes picked up 23 yards, Reid took a second-and-1 handoff, made one cut and out-ran Kent State’s defense for a 46-yard rushing touchdown. PITT 35, KENT STATE 21 - 8:39, 3rd quarter

Kent State grabbed a big chunk on its next drive with a 41-yard pass low-lighted by multiple missed tackles, but Pitt was able to stop the drive and force a field goal. PITT 35, KENT STATE 24 - 5:48, 3rd quarter Pitt marched on its next possession with one of its best drives of the game. Holstein hit Gavin Bartholomew for a 21-yard pass to get things started and then connected with the tight end for another 14 yards to get close to the red zone. Things stalled a bit at the 22, but Holstein converted third-and-10 with a 12-yard pass to Mumpfield, and on first-and-goal from the 10, he hit Johnson with a fade pass into the end zone. PITT 42, KENT STATE 24 - 3:34, 3rd quarter

FOURTH QUARTER Kent State had the ball heading into the fourth quarter and just barely got into Pitt territory, but the Panthers stopped a fourth-down attempt to get the ball back at their own 44. Pitt quickly crossed the 50 on a roughing penalty and then drove inside the Kent State 30 with another pass to Bartholomew and a run by Davis. But Holstein threw incomplete on third down after taking a sack on second down, and Ben Sauls came out to convert his first field goal attempt of the season with a 50-yard kick. PITT 45, KENT STATE 24 - 11:52, 4th quarter

Pitt’s defense forced another three-and-out on the next drive, and when the offense took the field again, it was with Nate Yarnell at quarterback. The change in the shotgun didn’t slow the offense down, though, as Yarnell bookended a long Reid run with a pair of completions, including a nice floating throw into the end zone for a six-yard touchdown catch by Raphael Williams. PITT 52, KENT STATE 24 - 9:32, 4th quarter