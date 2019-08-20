At the onset of Pitt’s fall training camp, linebacker was a spot that was pretty unsettled as the Panthers had to replace three starters from a year ago. Pitt had six, seven, maybe as many as eight guys vying for three starting spots. Two weeks into camp, and that still may be the case as all three linebackers spots appear to be up for grabs.

“I think we feel comfortable with a lot of them,” Pitt linebackers coach Rob Harley said after Friday’s practice. “I think they’re getting a lot of reps, that’s what fall camp is for and we’re rolling and they’re getting chances at all levels with every unit, they’ve all been rolling in and good news is that we’re still like 15 days away from gameday, so they got time. They got a little time, but it’s running out.”

Pitt held its second big scrimmage of fall camp over the weekend, and it was significant for a number of players on the depth chart. One of the more highly-contested spots is the boundary linebacker spot, or as Pitt calls it, the ‘Money” position. Chase Pine, a junior from Virginia, and Kylan Johnson, a graduate transfer from Florida are the two main guys in that competition.

“Kylan’s doing a great job and I think him and Chase Pine are still battling it out,” Pat Narduzzi said earlier this week.

Added Pine, “Good competition; I feel like all the linebackers need competitions, especially two older guys to show the younger guys that you do need competition in the linebacker group. It’s working out well,” he said of his individual battle with Johnson.

Another hotly contested position is in the middle. Saleem Brightwell is a senior who started all 12 games at middle linebacker in 2017. He is going up against Elias Reynolds, a junior that has seven career starts under his belt all coming last year.

“We’re just here to help the team get better whoever is out there on the field, we’re both here to make plays. So we get along well and we know it’s competition so neither one of us is letting up,” Reynolds told reporters on Friday.

“Saleem’s doing well at that Mike spot, Elias is doing well, it’s a battle there of course,” Narduzzi said. “I feel like we’ve got two starters there and Saleem can also go play the boundary so you feel good about that. He’s worked both sides.”

The third and final spot is for the star linebacker spot, and in the mix there is sophomore Cam Bright and junior Phil Campbell, who is a converted safety.

When asked about a group of starters, Harley was quick to dismiss anything has been settled at all.

“I don’t know; I think we got scrimmage two still coming and a lot’s going to be decided by that,” the Pitt linebackers coach said before the weekend. “We had movement after scrimmage one in terms of who is starting out with certain units, so I think [Saturday's] going to tell us a lot and when we get some guys healthy and we get more reps, we’ll see where they stand.”