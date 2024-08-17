Cameron Lindsey had one of the more distinguished high school athletic careers in recent memory out of Western Pennsylvania. Lindsey starred for powerhouse Aliquippa and went a collective 41-2 over his final three years of high school football, with a pair of state titles. For good measure, Lindsey also helped the Aliquippa basketball team to a state championship as a senior as well.

Lindsey was one of the prizes of Pitt’s 2024 recruiting class, and the four-star linebacker comes to the program with some pedigree and also high expectations. For his part, however, Lindsey is still simply trying to learn the ropes of college football.

Lindsey has impressed during fall camp, and was singled out by head coach Pat Narduzzi earlier this week as a true freshman who will likely see the field this season. It’s high praise, but the 6-foot 210-pound freshman is just taking everything at this point in stride.

"For me, it’s kind of like how it was at Aliquippa,” Lindsey told the media earlier this week. “Learning as a freshman, just following the older guys and what they’ve been teaching me and also the coaches. I’ve just been taking it day by day.”

That day by day approach has been working.

Lindsey’s helmet has been draped with ‘TAKEAWAY’ stickers throughout camp, suggesting the young linebacker has been making several impact plays. He said he had an interception on the first day of camp, and has building off of that ever since.

“They want us to punch the ball a lot, so I definitely try to get to the ball as much as possible,” Lindsey explained. “Not really just standing around, but just trying to go find the ball and being a ballplayer.”

Lindsey is talented, to be sure, but he is also walking into a crowded position room. Pitt has six linebackers expected to see the field this season, and that is a lot of ground to make up for a true freshman, especially one like Lindsey who did not enroll in the spring.

“Trust is a big thing,” said Lindsey. “I’ve just got to get the coaches’ trust. If the time comes for me to be out there as a freshman, I’m open arms to it. But if not, I’m ready to do whatever the team needs me to help win.”

One thing working in his favor is past history. In the 2023 season, Pitt linebackers’ coach Ryan Manalac was more than comfortable putting true freshmen on the field, and because of that, the sophomore class is expected to be on the field quite a bit this season. It’s certainly something Lindsey took note of when watching the team last season.

“From last year’s freshmen, it was big noticing it, but everybody is different,” he explained. “Everybody has got their own path, so mine could be different from last year’s class.”

Lindsey is trying to carve his own path, but anytime a former Aliquippa star enrolls at Pitt, there are a certain level of expectations. The legendary Beaver County High School and Pitt are tied together in many ways. Mike Ditka, Darrelle Revis, and Jon Baldwin are all guys who got their start at Aliquippa, starred at Pitt, and eventually were picked in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Even more recently, former Aliquippa star turned Pitt player, MJ Devonshire was drafted back in April. Devonshire always carried the Aliquippa banner with pride, and is happy to impart anything he can according to Lindsey.

“He was happy whenever I first committed,” Lindsey said of Devonshire. “I mean, he’s been doing his thing in the league, so I’ve kind of been letting him do him, but any questions that I got, I can just reach out to him and he’ll always help me out with anything.”

Lindsey said he has mostly been working out at Pitt’s ‘STAR’ linebacker position, an outside spot that requires some athleticism. His plan is to sort of get that position down pat before learning the other linebacker positions. He also knows another path to the field could be on special teams.

“That’s the plan,” Lindsey said when asked if special teams could be an avenue for playing time. “I want to try to be helpful in any way that I can, but special teams or whatever it may be, but as long as we’re winning, I’m always happy with that.”

When being told about his head coach mentioning him among the top freshmen, Lindsey took those comments as a compliment.

“That’s a good thing,” said Lindsey. “I mean, it definitely just keeps me on the right track, keeping me going forward, and keeping my head high and not getting too down on myself. Not really overthinking it, just taking it day by day.”

Because of Lindsey and company's success over the past three years, Aliquippa High School has become the subject of scrutiny. Numbers wise, the Quips should compete in Class AA, but because the team can handle the jump up in competition, they opt to play a 4A schedule. The PIAA, the state’s athletic governing body, wants the school to move to 5A, and it has been an ongoing saga all offseason, but after several rulings, the team will compete in 4A this year, with a chance to continue this dynasty and defend their title.

The former Aliquippa star had a smile on his face when asked about his former school’s situation.

“I mean, we really probably should be like 2A, but I mean, that’s up for them,” he said. “I’m glad they’re in 4A. 5A would have been a lot for them, but I believe in my guys and I’m pretty sure they can do it.”