News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-30 07:00:52 -0500') }} football Edit

What's a coaching change like for the players?

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

Pat Narduzzi is in his sixth year as head coach at Pitt, and given where the program has been over the last decade, that’s a pretty notable number.The Panthers, of course, entered the 2010’s with D...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}