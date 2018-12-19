Pitt received a signing day commitment from 6’7” and 300-pound Canadian offensive linemen Liam Dick. He chose Pitt over his other finalists Louisville and Washington State. He also held an offer from North Carolina with 11 offers total. He made his announcement at the Pro Football Hall of Fame World Game being held in Mexico City today.

Dick becomes the 18th player to sign in this class. He is the second native Canadian in the class joining wide receiver Jared Wayne. Dick is also the second offensive linemen in the class joining Matthew Goncalves.

He played his high school football for Clarkson Secondary School, a program based in Mississauga, Ontario, but his team played a schedule primarily made up of teams in the United States. Clarkson defeated PIAA Class 4-A champion Erie Cathedral Prep 51-40 earlier this year.

On December 7th, Dick took an official visit to Pittsburgh, prior to that he visited in June for a prospect camp which led to his first power-5 offer from the Panthers. During his second time in the city he got to see everything.

“I saw everything really,” Dick said of his visit to Pittsburgh. “I got to see the facilities. I got to see the school itself, the academic side of the school which I never got to see before, which was amazing. I got to talk to all the coaching staff, and I got to meet some of the players on the team. Everything was outstanding, it was truly amazing.”



