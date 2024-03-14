WASHINGTON — Pitt junior guard Ishmael Leggett looked exceptionally comfortable before, during, and after Pitt’s 81-69 win over Wake Forest in Thursday’s ACC quarterfinal round at Capital One Arena.

There’s good reason for that, too.

The Prince George’s County (MD) native was playing in front of an estimated 25-30 friends and family churned out his best performance of the season. Leggett topped Pitt in scoring (30), rebounding (8), and recorded a team-high five steals as well.

“He was outstanding this afternoon, and we needed it,” Pitt head coach Jeff Capel said after his team improved to 22-10 on the season. “I thought he provided just a toughness. Obviously the scoring, but he had five steals, eight rebounds. He was everywhere. He just kept making plays for us when we needed the big basket, we went to him.”

Leggett has a penchant for all the things Capel described. He is Pitt’s leading rebounder, the team’s most physical guard, and simply adds a spark when the Panthers need one. Leggett was named ACC Sixth Man of the Year on Monday. The Rhode Island transfer typically plays starter minutes anyway, but he has embraced and flourished in his new role.

“I’m just a we before me type of guy honestly,” Leggett told reporters after the game. “I’m just trying to be the best in my role and that’s sixth man, so I’m just trying to shoot for the sky and be the best sixth man I can be.”

Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes seemingly did not want to disrupt his defensive plan on Pitt stars Blake Hinson or Bub Carrington, so the Demon Deacons started with Andrew Carr guarding Leggett. Carr, a 6’11” forward, did not have much of a prayer of slowing down the much quicker and aggressive guard from Pitt.

“We saw a mismatch we liked and we just kept going at that mismatch,” Leggett explained. “They trusted me to make the right play and I did that today.”

Even after Wake Forest made adjustments, the Demon Deacons never quite had one for Leggett and they haven’t all season. His previous season-high was also against Wake Forest, a 22-point output back on January 31st, and he even scored 15 a few ago as well.

Leggett wasn’t just the best bench player on the floor Thursday, he took over the whole game. He first checked in at the 16:40 mark and made his first shot 41 second later, a 3-pointer, to give Pitt an early 7-4 edge.

He was just getting started.

Leggett scored 11 in the first half and 19 after halftime. Wake Forest just never really had an answer for him, even after the Demon Deacons made a serious push and whittled Pitt’s 19-point deficit down to three.

In the final six minutes, Leggett made three field goals, and sunk all six of his free throw attempts as well. His acrobatic layup with 1:24 remaining got Pitt’s advantage back to eight points as the Panthers could breathe a little easier in the game’s final minute.

“It was a game of runs,” the junior guard said. “We’ve been in that position plenty of times and we knew what it takes to win, so that was the key to our success today.”

Leggett connected on two 3s, but he did most of his damage cutting to the basket, which has been the norm for him all season. It was physical game between a pair of teams fighting to make the NCAA Tournament. Both sides had to battle through it, as the officials certainly let some things go, but for the 6’3” guard did not seem to let affect him.

It rarely has this season.

“I guess I’m a strong guard,” Leggett said. “I like to play physical, so it definitely plays into my favor for sure.”

His teammates notice that, too. Pitt freshman guard Jaland Lowe was asked how Leggett can handle himself so well in games of this nature where he is playing underneath the basket so much.

“Because he’s one physical player, too,” Lowe said emphatically. The freshman was also asked what he saw from his teammate overall.

“I’ve seen a dog, man,” said Lowe. “I’ve seen dog. I’ve seen a leader. I’ve seen one of the best players in the country, that’s what I saw tonight and that’s what we see day in and day out from him.”

Leggett had plenty of motivation fueling him tonight. He of course wants to see his team continue to make a tournament push and he got to do so in front of his family, but maybe above all else, hid dad got to see him play.

Leggett’s father, Detrick, suffered a stroke when Ishamel was still in high school while he was driving with him in the car. He was ultimately diagnosed with expressive aphasia, which has left him wheelchair bound and unable to travel to many of his son's games and got to see him play for the first time in two years on Thursday.

“My dad was there, so that was big for me just having him,” the Pitt guard said. “He doesn’t make it to many games and this was a great one for him to see.”

Leggett’s homecoming will extend for at least another day. The fourth-seeded Panthers improved to 22-10 on the year and advanced to Friday’s ACC Tournament semifinals opposite top-seed North Carolina. The Panthers previously lost to North Carolina 70-57 back in January, but they have turned things around considerably since then. Leggett and his teammates are eager to give the Tar Heels a tougher look in the rematch.

“We matured and we know what it takes to win, that’s the biggest thing,” said the Pitt junior guard.