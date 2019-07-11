Leary: 'Definitely looking to get up to Pitt soon'
Christian Leary is one of the top playmakers in the state of Florida for the class of 2021. Leary checks in at 5’10” and 175-pounds and is a dynamic wide receiver for Edgewater High School in the O...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news