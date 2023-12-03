For 30 of 40 minutes in Sunday’s ACC semi-opener against Clemson at the Petersen Events Center, Pitt played the Tigers close.

But in the final 10 minutes of the second half, the visitors created enough space between themselves and the Panthers to hold on for a 79-70 win.

The game was tied 16-16 after a fairly hard-fought 10 minutes, but after that, the Panthers slumped. The Tigers shot 8-of-19 in that span, led by Syracuse transfer Joe Girard, who made a trio three-point baskets and a layup to create a nine-point lead at halftime that held up.

Despite the Clemson lead, Pitt chipped away. The Panthers got it down to single digits midway through the second half and answered every Tiger basket before two Zack Austin free throws and a Bub Carrington jump shot cut the lead to five with 5:30 left to play.

The Panthers kept fighting after that. Blake Hinson chased down an offensive rebound in the corner to drain a three that made the score 70-66, and then Ishmael Leggett drove for a basket to get the lead to two.

But after Ian Schieffelin made two free throws for Clemson, the Panthers posted three consecutive empty possessions. First, Federiko Federiko missed a pair of free throws. Then Federiko mishandled a pass from Hinson for a turnover. And finally Leggett missed a three-point attempt.

Amidst all of that, the Tigers made a layup and a three to push the lead back to nine, and Pitt never got closer than eight over the final 90 seconds.

Hinson finished with a game-high 27 points, and he did almost all of that damage in the second half. He scored 22 of those 27 points after halftime, making 7-of-10 from the floor and 5-of-6 from three. Leggett added 17, while Carrington scored 13 and dished out six assists.

Meanwhile, Girard had 25 for Clemson and PJ Hall scored 22 and grabbed 11 rebounds. Schieffelin also grabbed 17 rebounds and Pitt got out-rebounded 40-33 - the second game in a row that the Panthers lost on the boards.

Pitt dropped to 5-3 overall on the season and 0-1 in the ACC. The Panthers have lost three out of their last four games - all against high-major competition.