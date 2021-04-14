Late June visit set for Florida WR
Quan Lee is speedy wide receiver out of Gainesville (Fla). The 2022 prospect checks in at 6’0” and 175-pounds and holds 20 scholarship offers, including one from Pitt. The Panthers have crept towar...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news