When it comes to Pitt basketball, the men's program receives the bulk of the attention. However, Lance White is trying to revive the women's program with an extensive rebuilding project himself. He inherited a 10-win team, and won 11 game in his first year. Pitt is off to a 1-2 start this year, and hoping to improve even further.

The Panthers announced three signings for the early period and it is an impressive class for the second-year coach.

The Panthers class is headlined by Tracey Hueston. She is a top-100 recruit according to ESPN, checking in at 78th overall. Hueston is a 6'2" forward out of Roanoke (VA). She chose Pitt over Virginia Tech and West Virginia. She averaged 18.9 points per game as a junior as she helped her team to a 14-11 record.

In a release, White had this to say about Hueston. "I am thrilled that Tracey is going to be a Pitt Panther," he said. "She is our first top-100 recruit and is a proven winner. This past summer while playing with Boo Williams, she and her team won the Nike EYBL Louisville Stop Championship."

Taisha Exanor is a 5'11" guard out of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. ESPN grades her as a three-star prospect.

"I am very excited about Taisha and the need that she fills, White said of Exanor. "Taisha's ability to shoot and her length on the perimeter will give us another outside threat. She possesses great defensive instincts, can defend multiple positions, and she has a very high basketball IQ which will help our team tremendously."

The third and final early signing was Liatu King, a three-star forward prospect out of Washington D.C. She attends Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville (MD). King helped McNamara to a 31-4 record a year ago, as it was one of the top high school teams in the nation.

King was second team all-WCAC last season. White is excited to have her join the program. "Tu makes me so excited because of her ability to not only score but defend, rebound, and lead in a variety of ways. This type of versatility is what drew me to her in the beginning. Tu will thrive in my overall vision of up-tempo basketball with her dynamic ability as a combo guard."