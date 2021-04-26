Panther-lair - Krull optimistic for the tight ends after a strong spring

Tight end production for the Pitt football program has been lacking in recent years, and of course if you follow the team, that's probably putting it mildly. There has been a sense of optimism for the group throughout spring ball, and during Saturday's spring game it was on display.

Lucas Krull, a transfer from Florida, was supposed to be a big fix in tight end production last season, but an early season injury cost him all but one game in 2020. Krull entered spring ball with something to prove, and he got to showcase that a little on Saturday in front of some fans at Heinz Field.

Krull caught two passes for 40 yards for the Gold team on Saturday, including a 26-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter from Nick Patti. The touchdown made the score 10-0 Gold on the way to a 30-0 victory. The pass came on one on one coverage, when Krull beat a linebacker to the back of the end zone and Patti delivered a perfect pass while scrambling.

“It was a great throw and I had a deep corner route and I knew at the top of that route I had an opportunity to throw a guy by and win up top and that’s exactly what I did," the Pitt tight end said of his touchdown. "When I broke out I see Nick making a play in the pocket and stepping up and threw a completely beautiful ball right where I needed to go and led me perfectly and I was able to track it down. So I was really proud of him to step up and make that play for us. It was a huge momentum shift for our team and I think it carried out for the rest of the game.”

Krull has one career catch in a Pitt uniform, and despite not seeing a ton of action in 2020 and being a transfer at that, he really became a leader for that position group almost immediately, which has carried on through this spring. Fellow tight end and Gold teammate Kyi Wright caught two passes for 57 yards as well. Krull was quick to praise his younger teammate, along with the other guys in the room.

"That guy everyday coming in is asking me for more help," he said of Wright. "We’re working everyday, and not just him I speak for all the tight ends. I told them our big emphasis this year is consistency and just stacking days."

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi was asked about the play of his tight ends following the game. He praised Krull and Wright, and was admittedly surprised freshman Gavin Bartholomew didn't record a catch, but he is optimistic about those three in particular for this upcoming season.

"So really, at this point it looks like there are three guys who can go out and play some quality football for us," Naruduzzi said. "So we’re excited about what that tight end can do."

The tight ends made a few plays in the passing game, but the Pitt coach also liked what he saw from his ground game on Saturday. Both teams made some splash plays running the football, and having a tight end involved was key to that according to Narduzzi.

"And again, we talk run game: you have to have tight ends in the run game," he said. "It’s hard to run the football without it. So if we can get out there in some two-tight end offense and even one really good tight end out there, it changes things for defenses and it gives you an opportunity to run the ball better."

Krull was on the opposite sideline from starting quarterback Kenny Pickett, but at the culmination of spring ball, he can't help but be excited about playing alongside him in the fall, along with the rest of the offense.

“I say it all the time with Kenny, with 8 in the backfield for us, the offensive line is doing a tremendous job, and we just got playmakers," Krull said of what the Pitt offense can be in 2021. "I mean inside and out, it’s been so fun all spring to watch our guys grow and everyday I swear we just completely stack the days and we just grew as a unit. It was so fun, we won a lot of matchups, won a lot of the drills we’re doing, and like I said just growth.”

While he did not get to play with Pickett on Saturday, both of his catches came on plays where the quarterback made a play with his feet outside the pocket. He feels he excels in those situations and hopes that translates in the season.

"We’ve got guys down the field that know what they’re doing and at the end of the day you’re just playing football," he said. "You’ve got to find a way to get open and you see the quarterback scramble and it’s you’re job to do whatever you can on that field to break free and get an open shot for the quarterback.”