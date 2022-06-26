Krahe on Pitt visit: 'It was awesome'
Nick Krahe was at Pitt earlier this month for a prospect camp. He came to town without an offer, but earned one after a strong performance in front of the Pitt coaching staff. Krahe returned to Pit...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news