Khatavian Franks talks top 6; sets Pitt official visit
Khatavian Franks is a 6’3” and 203-pound athlete from Fairburn (GA). He recently trimmed his offer sheet of 22 schools down to six and he included Pitt in his final grouping along with Colorado, Du...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news