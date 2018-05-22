The Pitt baseball program is finally starting to enjoy some success in the ACC.

The Panthers have captured some big wins this season, and over the weekend they made the conference tournament for the first time in the program’s five-year history as members of the ACC.

That on-field success is starting to carry over to the recruiting front. One of the anchors of Pitt’s 2018 recruiting class is Mason Ronan, a 6’2” left-handed pitcher from Penn Cambria H.S. in Cresson (Pa.).

Ronan’s fastball tops out at 92 mph and he is regarded as one of the top left-handed pitchers in the high school ranks nationally. Ronan has struck out 73 batters in 30.1 innings of work this season, while compiling a 4-2 record with a 4.38 ERA. He has drawn crowds of major league scouts at every game he has pitched this season.

“Of course there’s always that pressure to perform, especially being in my shoes I’m held to a higher standard by my teammates, coaches, and everyone else," Ronan told Panther-Lair.com. " They expect me to go out and be great, and trying to do that in front of the major league scouts, it’s not easy.

“I’ve learned to be able to deal with that and pitch in those pressure situations and be comfortable in it.”

The allure of playing professional baseball is there for Ronan. He potentially could be a top-10 round pick in June’s draft, but he has not decided which way he will go once he hears his name.

“I’m open to both, playing pro ball has always been one of my goals and if the opportunity presents itself and its right then I might take it,” Ronan said.

“Just kind of got to wait until draft day, and as we get closer I’ll sit down with my advisors and they’ll talk to the different teams and we’ll get a good feel for where I’m sitting, and just make the best decision for myself and my family when the time comes.”

Although professional baseball is certainly calling, Ronan has a strong feeling towards his college commitment.

“I’ve always grown up a Pitt fan,” he said. “I always had a good relationship with Coach (Jerry) Oakes; he was one of my favorite guys that recruited me. It’s closer to home, it’s in the ACC. They get a bunch of their pitchers drafted because of Coach Oakes, he does a tremendous job out there.”

Ronan was a one-time Michigan State commit but changed his mind due to Pitt’s proximity to home and the comfort level with the program.

“I’ve kind of always played at their field and I’ve been around their coaches with camps with my travel team, so I kind of got a good feel for campus and what it’s like. It just felt good.

"I think it was a pretty easy decision on my half, because like I said I always loved Pitt and Coach Oakes is just great."

He added, "I have a bunch of family around me and they’ll be able to come watch me every home weekend, so that’s a nice bonus, too.”

Ronan said there is high hopes for the rest of Pitt’s 2018 recruiting class.

“We actually have a really strong recruiting class coming in. The coaches said they have high expectations for this class and this is one of the best classes he’s ever had, if not the best. I’m really excited and looking forward to getting on campus and working with those guys and the coaches.

“As of now it just kind of feels right, we have that strong connection even though we haven’t played together yet. It’s like a brotherhood."

Despite being busy with his own season, Ronan has tracked Pitt’s season as well.

"Overall they’ve had a pretty solid season, they’ve had some big time series wins over Miami and Virginia, beating those big-time baseball schools. I think the program is starting to take off, and I’m excited to see what the future holds,” he said.

As far as Ronan’s senior season of high school ball, it has been interrupted by the rainy Spring in West-Central Pennsylvania.

“It’s not fun at times, especially with this spring. We had snow until April.”

Ronan took the start last Saturday at Juniata College in the District VI Class AAA quarterfinals against top-seeded Huntingdon, the same team that knocked Penn Cambria out of the postseason a year ago.

In the 2017 game, Ronan was cruising with 14 strikeouts but had to be relieved due to a pitch count, which led to Huntingdon stealing the game in the later innings. Unfortunately, 2018 didn't go much better: Ronan started and allowed just two hits while striking out nine, but he gave up eight runs - three earned - in 3.2 innings as Huntingdon handed Penn Cambria a 10-0 loss.

