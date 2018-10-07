Imagine before Saturday’s meeting with Syracuse that Pitt kicker Alex Kessman, flanked by holder Jake Scarton and long snapper Cal Adomitis, would be the first Pitt player interviewed at the podium following the game.

After all, Kessman was just 1-of-2 on his field goal attempts through the first five games of this season and just 12-of-20 for his career.

In any event, that unlikely scenario played out on Saturday following Pitt’s 44-37 overtime win over Syracuse.

Kessman, a sophomore kicker from Clarkston (Mich.), went 3-for-3 on his field goal attempts on Saturday. He set the Heinz Field record for longest field goal - college or pro - at 55 yards. Kessman also nailed a 54-yard attempt and hit the game-tying field goal with 12 seconds on the clock to put the game in overtime.

'Kessman was lights out, kicked every kickoff into the end zone,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said after the game. “And I know that sounds like - oh, how about his field goals, his 55, his 53, his kick there at the end to put it into overtime - incredible. “



Pitt opened Saturday’s game down 14-0, but clawed back into it with a long run by Qadree Ollison and a big defensive play from Dane Jackson. Those plays put the momentum squarely in Pitt’s favor. The Pitt offense, however, could not capitalize thus turning to Kessman to bail them out, which he did. Despite the rain starting to fall, Kessman tied the Heinz Field all-time record with a 54-yard field goal to give Pitt it’s first lead at 17-14.

When asked if the rain is a bother to him, Kessman quickly pointed to Scarton and Adomitis first.

"It affects them more, and they did a great job,” he explained. “We do “wet ball” on Wednesday’s, all the time - every week, and they are more than prepared to go out there and do their job."

Pitt’s offense once again squandered a prime opportunity to grow the lead. This time Narduzzi called on Kessman to make a 55-yard kick, and once again the sophomore delivered. That kick put Pitt up 20-14, and broke the all-time stadium record.

Leg strength has never been a problem for Kessman, but accuracy has given him troubles dating back to last season. Kessman has a career-long 56-yard field goal he made against Syracuse last season, and hit a 55-yarder against Georgia Tech as well. Even today, he was very confident in his leg.

“Depends on the day, depends on the weather,” Kessman said of his max distance. “Today it was humid, it was hot and the ball was flying. Probably today I was good for 62-63.”

Even with Pitt getting out to a 27-17 lead in the early parts of the second half, the game came down to the wire. Syracuse kicker Andre Szmyt hit a 54-yard field goal of his own with 5:53 left in the game to put the Orange up three.

Pitt moved the ball and looked to be in a position to win the game with the running game working and three timeouts remaining, but the Panthers opted to slow things down and play for a tie and overtime.

Kessman was fine with the pressure put on his shoulders.

“I want it, I want it man,” Kessman said. “I mean we punch the ball in and we win and that’s the ideal situation, but if we can’t get it I want that field goal - that’s what we live for, that’s what us specialists we live for.”