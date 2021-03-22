Panther-lair - Kessman confident after solid pro day showing

Alex Kessman had the option to return to Pitt for another season, but he decided before the 2020 season was over that he was ready to move onto the next step in his career.

He leaves Pitt as one of the more decorated kickers in program history. His 69 made field goals is the best in program history. His strength in college was his ability too make deep field goals. His 12 made 50+ yard field goals is the best in Pitt history and his 66.7% percentage from that range is the best all-time in the NCAA record books.

Kessman showed his strength during Pitt’s pro day on Wednesday. He displayed that leg strength with a 60-yard bomb during the pro day festivities. That aspect in his game is known, but he wants to show scouts he can be more than that.

“I think inside 40,” Kessman said on what he wanted to show during pro day. "During my career I was off and on with that. I think my accuracy has improved throughout my training and throughout the offseason and that’s been a real big focus of mine and just slowing myself down. My pace to the ball was good today and the ones I pulled it was just a little bit quick. So just slowing down and really honing in on and just hitting nice, clean contact with the football.”

With the NFL draft slated for next month, it’s very likely Kessman may not hear his name called. After all, only three kickers were selected in the 2020 draft. Even so, there will be plenty of chances for him at the next level, and he knows he has to be ready.

“I have to do my thing,” Kessman said. “I have to worry about what I’m doing and that’s kicking the football. Opportunities will present themselves and I’ll take full advantage of it.”

Kessman was one of the top kickers in the country during his collegiate career, and given Pitt’s home stadium, he feels like he has a unique advantage as he moves onto the next stage of his career.

With Heinz Field being an NFL stadium, and one being noted as a tough place to kick, having played there the past four years is an advantage Kessman believes.

“Heinz Field is notorious for being one of the hardest stadiums to kick in with the river and the wind is crazy,” he explained. “The ground is pretty tough and it gets kind of beat up, but it definitely gives me an advantage I think. I think I’m a cold weather kicker. I came from Michigan went to Pittsburgh. I have crazy games in the rain and wind and I don’t feel like the environment affects me as much as maybe southern kickers or other kickers that kick in college stadiums.”

Kessman had a unique career at Pitt. While the makes from deep were notable, he did miss a few short kicks on occasion. He was always open about how he used a sports physiologist to overcome some of those tough misses throughout his career, and as he gets set to see his future landing spot next month, his positivity is evident.

“I want to be me,” Kessman said of whether he models his game after elite NFL kickers like Mike Vanderjagt or Adam Vinatieri. “I think I have the ability to be an elite kicker in the NFL and I look at those guys and look up to them, but I’m me and I don’t try to live up to anybody but myself.”