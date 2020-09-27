Panther-lair - Kessman bounces back on Saturday

Pitt senior kicker Alex Kessman missed his first three field goal attempts of the 2020 season. Heading into what was expected to be a close game with Louisville on Saturday, Pitt needed its kicker to get his mind right and he did just that.

Kessman made all three of his field goal attempts to help Pitt improve to 3-0 on the season with a 23-20 win over No. 24 Louisville. Kessman hit kicks of 45 and 41 yards in the first quarter to give Pitt an early 6-0 advantage. He also scored Pitt’s only points of the second half with a 42-yarder in the third quarter.

Leading up to the game, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi expressed unwavering trust in his kicker all week long and he was excited Kessman put his troubles behind him on Saturday.

“Proud as heck of Kessman,” Narduzzi said. “We’ve got a lot of faith in him and he's three for three today, and again, I go back to that's why they call us "coach," to get them right, and those are the details that great football teams do.”

Kessman said it wasn’t anything special that he did, but mainly he focused on himself and trusted that he’s made kicks before and he would be able to do it again.

“I stopped being so robotic,” he told reporters following the game. “I stopped thinking and just went back to natural kicking style. I reflected on those two games and I put them behind me, and I don’t know I just cleared everything out and I know how to kick the ball, so I told myself to just go out there and kick the ball.”

Pitt needed all of those kicks to help secure the win in a one-score game. The offense once again struggled to find the end zone on Saturday and turned to Kessman to keep putting points on the board.

The Michigan native holds the Pitt record for most 50-plus yard field goals in his career with eight. He has hit clutch kicks in the past, but he found himself in a similar situation last year with some early season miscues.

Kessman started the 2019 season just 4-of-10 on his field goal attempts in his first five games before finding a grove down the stretch. He finished the season making 18 field goals on 21 attempts.

The veteran kicker uses different methods to refocus himself when he hits a wall on the field. He meditates before practice and speaks with a sports physiologist from time to time. Kessman spoke to his physiologist this week, and he believed it helped ease his mind before Saturday’s game.

“I think what he told me, it just set me in the present,” Kessman said of the conversation that took place on Wednesday. “Maybe my mind was down the road or something, but I think he brought me back and grounded me. He just told me to just trust myself. I’ve done it before. I proven that I can go out there and kick the ball and he just said go out there and kick and stop thinking.”