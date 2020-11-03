Panther-lair - Kenny Pickett's playing status remains uncertain

There is still no new news regarding the health of Pitt starting quarterback Kenny Pickett according to Pat Narduzzi. The Panthers have played the past two games without the senior quarterback, and the offense struggled mightily without him in the team’s most game against Notre Dame.

Pickett is third in the ACC with 277.8 passing yards per game. Pitt has scored 20 offensive touchdowns this season, with Pickett having a hand in 13 of them. He has thrown for 8 touchdowns this season, and has a team-high five rushing scores as well.

In his absence, Pitt had three different quarterback attempt passes against third-ranked Notre Dame. The Panthers finished 12-of-33 for 118 yards total in the 45-3 loss. Pitt never made it to the red zone in the game, and turned the ball over three times.

There has been some talk, even on the ABC broadcast of the game, that Pickett could be ready to return for the Florida State game. Narduzzi was asked about the status of his senior quarterback on Monday.

"I wish I could confirm that he's good to go,” he said. "I think he gets better every week. We'll just keep working at it.”

That was a smilier line the Pitt coach gave during Friday’s impromptu media session.

“We’re kind of where we were a week ago,” the Pitt coach said on Friday. "It’s just kind of a day by day, I don’t know.”

Narduzzi indicated last week that Joey Yellen has continued to take most of the reps with the first team. Yellen has started both games during Pickett’s absence. The California native showed promise in his first start against Miami, as he threw for 277 yards and a touchdown. He did not repeat that performance against Notre Dame. Yellen was just 10-27 for 101 yards and threw three interceptions against the stingy Irish defense. He was relieved in the second half by fellow freshman Davis Beville, and eventually sophomore Nick Patti also.

“Yeah, he's still taking the majority,” Narduzzi said of Yellen being the No. 1 during practice recently. “Kenny can go out and throw but he's not moving great obviously, but he's out there watching at least this week.”

Pitt will look to snap a four-game losing streak on Saturday when the team travels to Tallahassee to take on 2-4 Florida State. The Seminoles are also coming off of a bye week and are guided by first-year coach, and former Pitt assistant Mike Norvell.

Whatever quarterback gets the call for Pitt, the competition won’t be as stiff as what the team faced against Notre Dame and Miami. Florida State ranks last in the ACC in team defense, as it is giving up 490.5 yards per game. The Seminoles have an ACC-low 8 sacks as a team and they are giving up 35 points per game.