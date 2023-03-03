Calijah Kancey went to Indianapolis on a mission to prove that he is a top defensive tackle prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Turns out, he’s among the top defensive tackle prospects of the century, at least according to one metric.

Kancey, who measured in at 6’1” and 281 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.67 seconds - the fastest 40 by a defensive tackle since 2003. Kancey hit 4.73 on his first attempt at the 40, but his second attempt came in at 4.67, which was .01 seconds faster than former Pitt star Aaron Donald ran at the NFL Draft Combine in 2014.

In 2022, Kancey became Pitt’s first unanimous All-American since Donald, receiving first-team honors form the American Football Coaches Association, the Associated Press, the Football Writers Association of America, the Sporting News and the Walter Camp Foundation. He became the 13th Pitt player to earn unanimous All-America selections.

In 11 games last season, Kancey produced 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, and he was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year for his performance. Kancey was also named a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Outland Trophy.

Kancey missed the final two games of the season - the regular-season finale at Miami and the Sun Bowl - and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft in December.

Over the last two seasons of his Pitt career, Kancey recorded 27.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks.