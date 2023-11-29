Pitt’s list of players departed to the transfer portal now includes a starter, as senior linebacker Bangally Kamara announced on Wednesday that he will play his final year of eligibility elsewhere.

Kamara, a three-star recruit in the class of 2020, joined the Panthers after graduating from Akron East High School in Ohio. He played in all 11 games as a freshman, mostly on special teams and then played in all 14 games on Pitt’s ACC Championship-winning team in 2021.

Last season, he made 11 starts among the 13 games he played and recorded 49 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and seven pass breakups.

This year, he was limited to 10 games due to injury, but he started all 10 and finished as Pitt’s fourth-leading tackler, making 55 tackles, 65 tackles for loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery.

Due to being on the roster during the 2020 season, he has one year of eligibility remaining.

Kamara was the third Pitt player to announce intentions to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday, following linebacker Aydin Henningham and safety Buddy Mack.