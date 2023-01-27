Second chances do not come around often in life, and third tries? Well, they are even less likely. Every once in a while however, that third time can be the charm as they say, and that very much represents the story of how quarterback Phil Jurkovec now finds himself at Pitt.

Jurkovec was one of the most hyped WPIAL quarterbacks in recent memory. As a senior at Pine-Richland High School, he threw for nearly 4,000 yards and rushed for 1,200 yards and accounted 63 touchdowns on the way to a perfect 16-0 state championship season.

Jurkovec was the golden boy of high school football in Pennsylvania and was set to take his talents to play for Notre Dame, although it was not a seamless transition for him. Eventually two years passed in South Bend, and Jurkovec had only attempted 17 passes. He found a new home at Boston College with some moderate success over the last three seasons serving as the Eagles starting quarterback.

In both cases, Jurkovec choose another school over his hometown program. It took a third try, but Jurkovec is finally a Pitt Panther. The graduate transfer will have one season to make his mark on a program he has followed for as long as he can remember.

The Pittsburgh in him is certainly something he wears on his sleeve, and something the fanbase will likely be drawn to as he makes his presence known around town. Jurkovec was asked what it will be like when he runs out of the tunnel at Acrisure Stadium for the first time.

“I wish it was Heinz still,” the new Panthers quarterback quipped.

Jurkovec also talked about how he will be following in the long line of Western Pennsylvania natives to play quarterback at Pitt like Dan Marino, Tyler Palko, and Rod Rutherford.

“Those guys are legends,” he said.

Oh, and he recalled Pitt’s heartbreaking loss to Cincinnati in 2009, one that has stuck around for fans of this program ever since it happened. One way to endear yourself to a new fanbase is to show that you are a fan yourself. Jurkovec seems to understand what it takes to be a quarterback for his hometown, even if it took him three different tries to make it happen.

“I was close,” Jurkovec said if he was ever close to selecting Pitt in high school. “I really liked Pitt and I’ve always loved Pittsburgh, so it was a hard decision to leave.”

He did leave, however. After living through the recruiting experience himself, he offered some unsolicited advice to some younger recruits from the area perhaps going through the same process he went through back in high school.

“I think all the WPIAL kids should stay home and all come to Pitt,” Jurkovec proclaimed. “I love Pittsburgh. I love the city. It has everything you would like. It has everything to offer to recruits.”

Those words may sound a tad strange coming from a one-time prominent recruit who left town for perceived ‘brighter lights’ in South Bend, but as he enters his fifth year of college, he feels he has matured. Jurkovec also thinks the program he left behind years ago has transformed and grown as well.

“Its success the last two years,” Jurkovec said of what stands out about the Pitt program. “There are a lot of hard-working people and winners on this team. They won (the ACC) obviously a couple of years ago and this past year they had success.”

There is a job at hand, of course. Jurkovec may known the history and lore of Pitt football, but it is now his job to add to it. His best collegiate season was in 2020, when he learned under Frank Cignetti Jr. and the two will be reuniting for one more shot in 2023.

“I owe a lot of my success at Boston College to Coach Cignetti,” Jurkovec said of his new and old offensive coordinator. “He really knows how to coach quarterbacks. I’m so happy to be back in that system and the way that they train the quarterback is different.”

Of course, Jurkovec is not the only new signal caller entering the program. Pitt’s quarterback room nearly flipped entirely this offseason. Christian Veilleux also transferred into the program. Nate Yarnell stuck around, and they added 2023 prospect Ty Diffenbach.

“I’m coming in and competing,” Jurkoevec said when asked if he expects to be the starter. “The other quarterbacks are good players, so I have to go in and compete and earn the position.”

Jurkovec is embracing his return home and is hoping to use every resource he has available to him. That includes learning from former Pitt quarterback and current Steelers star Kenny Pickett.

“I really look forward to working with him and watching him,” Jurkovec said of Pickett. “I want to learn from his experience and what he did because he got a lot better at Pitt, especially his final year.”

Of course, he won’t have to go very far to observe how Pickett goes about his business. Pitt’s practice facility is one in the same with the Steelers, and Jurkovec sees that as advantage for current players, and a selling point to future recruits.

“It’s so great that you can be in this facility and you can watch the Steelers and how they do it,” he explained. “I think it’s a huge advantage, it might be portrayed as a disadvantage at times.”

Jurkovec said he has already been throwing to Pitt’s two returning starters at receiver in Bub Means and Konata Mumpfield.

“I love how fired up they are to get to work,” he said.

Pitt has plenty of starters back on each side of the ball entering next season. In 2022, Pitt achieved a 9 win-season, including five in a row to close out the year. Given the comfort level around the program, city, and coaches, Jurkovec believes he has all he needs to have a successful last run in 2023.

“You can do it at home and you can come here and win,” he said.