News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-28 09:36:21 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Julian Champganie set to decide tomorrow

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair.com
@JimHammett
Staff

Julian Champagnie is a prospect that is no stranger to Pitt fans. He is a 6’7” forward out of Bishop Loughlin High School in Brooklyn (NY), and is the twin brother of Pitt signee Justin Champagnie....

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}