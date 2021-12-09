Jordan Addison wins the Biletnikoff Award

Pitt sophomore wide receiver Jordan Addison claimed top honors for a college wide receiver on Thursday night after being named the winner of the Biletnikoff Award. The honor has been given annually to the top wide receiver college football since 1994 and is named after all-time great Fred Biletnikoff.

Addison's 2021 season was an all-time great campaign for a Pitt wide receiver. The Maryland native put together a spectacular year with 93 receptions, 1,479 yards, and 17 touchdowns. Addison was named the winner tonight over fellow finalists David Bell of Purdue and Jameson Williams from Alabama.

Addison's 17 touchdown catches led the country this season. His yardage total checks in at third, ahead of both Bell and Williams. He and Bell each have 93 receptions, well ahead of Williams' total of 68.

Addison put together seven 100-yard receiving games, including an 8-catch 126-yard effort over Wake Forest in Pitt's ACC Championship victory over the Demon Deacons last Saturday. The sophomore wide receiver also had five multi-touchdown games in 2021, including a four-touchdown game in a pivotal win over Virginia that clinched the ACC Coastal for the Panthers.

Addison's late 62-yard touchdown catch and run over the Cavaliers was perhaps the biggest play of his young career, and the defining moment of his campaign to win the Biletnikoff.

With Addison, and Heisman finalist Kenny Pickett, the Pitt offense enjoyed a high-level of success in 2021. The Panthers rank fifth in total offense, producing 502,9 yards per game, and are third in scoring 43 point per game average.

Addison's season not only stood out in the 2021 season, but also from a historical perspective for the Pitt football program. He becomes the third Pitt player to win the Biletnikoff Award, following in the footsteps of Antonio Bryant (2000) and Larry Fitzgerald (2003).

Addison's 93 catches are the second-most for a Pitt player in a single season. He needs four more to set the single-season mark that is currently held by Maurice Ffrench. His yardage total and touchdowns this year are both good for second in single season history, behind marks set by Fitzgerald in 2003.

Addison already ranks top-10 in program history in all-time receptions and receiving touchdowns, and will have at least one more season of chasing both marks.