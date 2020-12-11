Panther-lair - Jones and Weaver say good-bye to Pitt

For Patrick Jones and Rashad Weaver, the Pitt portion of their careers is over.

On Friday, the morning after the Panthers closed their regular season with a 34-20 win at Georgia Tech, Jones and Weaver each made announcements regarding their intentions to skip a bowl game - if Pitt opts to play in one - and start preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Weaver’s departure actually began earlier in the week. He did not travel with the team to Atlanta for Thursday night’s game; instead, he followed a previously-set plan to begin post-season recovery and training in the first week of December.

When Pitt’s game at Georgia Tech that was scheduled for Nov. 14 was postponed to Dec. 10, it created a conflict for Weaver. But he said in a tweet on Friday that he decided to stick with his training plans and forgo the regular-season finale and the bowl game.