Panther-lair - Jones and Weaver say good-bye to Pitt

Jones and Weaver say good-bye to Pitt
For Patrick Jones and Rashad Weaver, the Pitt portion of their careers is over.
On Friday, the morning after the Panthers closed their regular season with a 34-20 win at Georgia Tech, Jones and Weaver each made announcements regarding their intentions to skip a bowl game - if Pitt opts to play in one - and start preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Weaver’s departure actually began earlier in the week. He did not travel with the team to Atlanta for Thursday night’s game; instead, he followed a previously-set plan to begin post-season recovery and training in the first week of December.
When Pitt’s game at Georgia Tech that was scheduled for Nov. 14 was postponed to Dec. 10, it created a conflict for Weaver. But he said in a tweet on Friday that he decided to stick with his training plans and forgo the regular-season finale and the bowl game.
H2P foreva #MMM #2021NFLdraft pic.twitter.com/3Kwno7zvp2— Rashad Weaver (@R_Weaver17) December 11, 2020
Jones, on the other hand, decided to play against Georgia Tech before ending his Pitt career. The redshirt senior defensive end had seven tackles and four quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus. He announced on Friday that he would also be skipping Pitt’s bowl game.
Forever grateful 🙏🏾 #H2P #QBK #91out✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/oxn5QQnkf6— Patrick Jones II (@P_jones9) December 11, 2020
Jones and Weaver are two of the best defensive players to suit up for Pitt in recent history. Jones finished his career with 117 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss and 22 sacks, while Weaver recorded 110 tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss and 17 sacks.
This season, Jones led all Power Five conferences with 9.0 sacks, while Weaver’s 48 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, were the most of any player in a Power Five conference.
Jones and Weaver both joined Pitt as two-star recruits in the 2016 recruiting class - Pat Narduzzi's first full recruiting class after he took over as head coach of the Panthers.