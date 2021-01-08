Panther-lair - Jones and Weaver are consensus All-Americans

For the 12th time in Pitt history and the first time since 1986, Pitt has multiple consensus All-Americans.

On Friday, the NCAA announced its 2020 consensus All-America team, and redshirt senior defensive ends Patrick Jones and Rashad Weaver made the list.

Weaver was recognized after being selected to the All-America first teams of the Associated Press, the Football Writers Association of America, the American Football Coaches Association and the Walter Camp Foundation. Jones made the first teams of the Sporting News and the Walter Camp Foundation.

Weaver was one of three defensive linemen to make the All-America first teams of at least four major national selectors. Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon was a unanimous selection - he was named a first-team All-American by the AP, the AFCA, the FWAA, the Sporting News and the Walter Camp Foundation - and Coastal Carolina defensive end Tarron Jackson made the first teams of the AFCA, the AP, the FWAA and the Walter Camp Foundation.

For the fourth spot on the consensus All-America team, the NCAA went to the next top vote-getters: Jones and West Virginia defensive tackle Darius Stills, who were each named to the first team of two major national selectors (Stills was on the AP and Sporting News All-America teams).

Jones and Weaver are the first set of Pitt teammates to achieve consensus All-America recognition since offensive tackle Randy Dixon and defensive end Tony Woods in 1986. The last time two Pitt defensive players were consensus All-Americans was 1977; that year, safety Bob Jury and defensive tackle Randy Holloway were so recognized.

Center Tom Brzoza was a consensus All-American that year as well, and Pitt also had multiple consensus All-Americans in 1980 (defensive end Hugh Green and offensive tackle Mark May), 1976 (running back Tony Dorsett and guard Al Romano), 1937 (tackle Tony Matisi and back Marshall Goldberg), 1934 (end Charles Hartwig and guard George Shotwell), 1932 (back Warren Heller and end Joe Skladany), 1929 (end Joe Donchess and guard Ray Montgomery), 1918 (back Tom Davies, tackle Leonard Hilty and fullback George McLaren), 1917 (guards Dale Sies and Jock Sutherland) and 1916 (end James Herron and center Robert Peck).

This year, 20 players were named to the NCAA’s consensus All-America team. Four teams had multiple representatives on the list: Alabama had six, Notre Dame had three and Ohio State and Pitt had two each. Eight players from the ACC were selected.

Jones and Weaver made the list after outstanding senior seasons that saw them combine for 16.5 sacks and 27.5 tackles for loss. Jones led the ACC and ranked fifth nationally in total sacks with nine, while Weaver was No. 1 in the conference in sacks per game and tackles for loss per game.